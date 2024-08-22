£15.6million a year star prepared to agree Liverpool move – Report

Liverpool are renowned for promoting young starlets over the years and turning them into superstars. One such player was Raheem Sterling.

The England international rose to fame at Anfield but in 2015, he opted to join the riches of Manchester City. After winning multiple league titles, the Sky Blues opted to sell him to Chelsea and signed Doku as a replacement last year.

News – Liverpool agree deal to treble wages – Ready to ‘divide’ fee over years for signing – Report

In the 2023-24 campaign, Sterling netted 10 goals and provided 8 assists in all competitions and was one of the better players for the Blues.

Still, now, the Stamford Bridge side, who have signed a plethora of players for the new manager, are willing to offload him in the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old playmaker, who earns around, £300,000 a week, £15.6million a year, is also open to proposals to leave the London club after he was excluded from the squad for the opening Premier League game against Manchester City (The Standard).

As far as the Sterling’s preference is concerned, Spanish source, Fichajes, claim that he is craving to agree a move back to Liverpool.

However, the media outlet have mentioned that with arrival of Arne Slot at Anfield, the style of football has changed and the Reds are not willing to bring back the 82-capped England international.

Back in 2020, when asked whether he would like to return to Liverpool, Sterling said that he loves the club (Liverpool Echo). It will be fair to stay that the feeling would not be mutual on Merseyside as the supporters have booed him whenever he has returned to Anfield.

Therefore, he must forget about a dream return to the Reds, who definitely do not need a soon to be 30 playmaker to reinforce their offense.

Would you welcome Raheem Sterling back at Liverpool?