Liverpool agree deal to treble wages – Ready to ‘divide’ fee over years for signing – Report

As per the latest reports coming from Spain, the agreement between Liverpool and Valencia for Mamardashvili only has certain important variables missing.

According to a story published by Super Deporte today (news image provided below), the fact that the Reds have accepted to let the player stay at the Mestalla on loan has brought down the asking fee to fixed 35 million euros.

Liverpool wanted Mamardashvili to feature on loan for Bournemouth in the Premier League, but since that demand was not met, they have now forwarded their own terms for the player to stay with Valencia this season.

Mamardashvili wages

Liverpool have already reached a contract agreement with the Georgian shot stopper, who currently earns less than two million euros net per season with the Los Che.

Super Deporte claim that at the Reds will treble gross salary of the player to move to Anfield, but his salary on loan is still one of the ‘loose ends’

Liverpool want Valencia to pay majority of the wages because the Cherries were willing to pay the complete salary of Mamardashvili to bring him on loan.

Payment Terms

Issue of the payment terms of the fixed amount is another concern. The Valencia based source mention that Liverpool are ready to ‘divide’ the fee over the next few years.

On the other hand, the La Liga side’s owner, Peter Lim, wants the cash at the earliest, at least, a significant part of the total transfer amount.

Valencia have been absent from European competitions for five years and therefore, they have serious cash-flow problems.

Lim wants a fixed fee of 35 million euros plus add-ons, and is also pushing for the inclusion of a sell-on clause in the agreement.

It remains to be seen how Liverpool and Valencia will resolve the above mentioned concerns to seal the transfer of Mamardashvili.