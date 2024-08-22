Liverpool move to sign star who wants £25.6million contract to join the Reds – Report

Liverpool are reportedly close to sealing a deal to sign Valencia star, Giorgi Mamardashvili, and if this move eventually goes through then it will be their first new addition this summer.

However, they are said to be also keen on purchasing a new midfielder and Real Sociedad ace, Martin Zubimendi initially emerged as the primary target.

Following the Spaniard’s rejection to move to Anfield, the Merseyside club are seemingly exploring alternative options.

Now, L’Equipe states that Liverpool have moved in for Adrien Rabiot and are looking to hire his service as he is capable of playing multiple positions across the middle of the park.

The Frenchman is keen on playing in the Champions League and he wants to join a club that can match his aspiration. Therefore, given Liverpool can offer him that, they can persuade him to join.

The report says Manchester United were also interested in him but they have now dropped their interest. Moreover, the Red Devils won’t be able to offer him Champions League football hence Old Trafford might not be the most tempting destination for the midfielder.

It has previously been reported that Liverpool have held talks with Rabiot and the Les Bleus star has made it clear he wants a three-year contract with a salary package of €10m-per-year. So, Liverpool will have to agree on a €30m[£25.6m] financial package to acquire his service.

After leaving Juventus, the 29-year-old is currently a free agent. So, the Reds won’t have to spend any transfer fee to lure Rabiot hence they might accept his hefty wage demand.

What do you think, should Liverpool sign the Frenchman to bolster the midfield?