Report – Liverpool hold talks for late signing of £75million star

Liverpool are continuing to scramble around the transfer market without any joy as they are yet to sign anyone this summer with the window set to slam shut on Friday.

The fans were annoyed with the lack of business done in this window but following a bright start to this season under the new manager, Arne Slot, they may have changed their stance a bit.

Liverpool gave agreed a deal to lure Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia but he is set to remain at Mestalla on a season-long loan.

It appears the Reds also remain keen on signing a new defender late in this window as a potential replacement for Joel Matip – who left the club last month upon the expiration of his contract.

Liverpool have been linked with Crystal Palace star, Marc Guehi but it appeared in recent days they cooled their interest in him. But, TEAMtalk states that Arne Slot’s side are still looking to acquire his service and have already held internal talks over a late swoop for the Three Lions defender.

Newcastle United tried to purchase the Englishman this summer and submitted four proposals but couldn’t match the Eagles’ £70million asking price.

However, the same outlet previously reported that Crystal Palace don’t want to let their star man leave for anything less than £75million.

Guehi has displayed his qualities in the Premier League, moreover, he proved himself on the international stage by helping England reach the final of the European Championships.

The 24-year-old has the temperament to play at a big club like Liverpool and thrive under pressure so his addition would strengthen the Reds’ backline if they purchase him before the deadline.

