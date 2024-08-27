Liverpool have agreed £20.3million contract for signing – Reports

Liverpool are set to be busy in the final days of the transfer window as they look to strengthen the squad before the deadline ends on Friday.

As per reports in the media, Giorgi Mamardashvili is going to be a new Liverpool player, the fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from the club.

News – Liverpool will press to finally close £40m+ midfielder signing before deadline – Report

As per today’s edition of AS, the Reds agreed to pay 30 million euros fixed and 5 million euros in add-ons to seal the deal with Valencia for the transfer of their first choice shot stopper.

The Madrid based media outlet have mentioned that Mamardashvili has passed his medical and sealed a six-year contract with Liverpool. However, he will stay this season at the Mestalla on loan. Before the completion of medical, Valencia Technical Director, Miguel Angel Corona said:

“We cannot hide it, there is a closeness in terms of reaching an agreement that includes Giorgi’s presence for one more season with us.”

As far as the personal terms are concerned, it has already been confirmed by Super Deporte this month that Liverpool have agreed a contract worth 4 million euros a season (net) with Mamardashvili. So, he will earn around £65,000 a week, around £20.3million in the next six years.

The Merseysiders wanted the Los Che to pay majority of his wages for the loan period but the details of that have not been mentioned in the reports coming from Spain (as yet) today.

Another clause in the contract is the 10% of the future sale amount that Valencia will receive should Liverpool decide to sell Mamardashvili.

Fabrizio Romano has already stated his famous catchphrase ‘Here We Go’, indicating that the signing is complete. Let’s see when Liverpool will officially confirm the deal.