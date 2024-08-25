Report – Liverpool to offer long-term deal to sign £38m-£42m player

Liverpool fans might have to brace themselves for a busy last week in the transfer window. They have been linked with a number of names in recent days and whoever they bring might be their first and only signing of the summer.

The midfield and defense are two areas that Liverpool could do with beefing up but it’s an attacker that the club has been linked with now.

News – Talks held – Liverpool line up last minute deal to finally sign £40million star

As per Caught Offside, Liverpool are expected to offer a long-term deal to sign LOSC Lille striker, Jonathan David.

David, the talented Canadian striker has only one year left on his current contract with the Ligue 1 side. Lille are asking for a transfer fee of around £38m-£42m to sell the talented player this summer and Liverpool are interested.

David has recorded 43 goal contributions since the start of last season and deserves to move to a top club to continue his career.

Arne Slot wants him at Liverpool but what could this mean for Darwin Nunez? The Uruguayan striker was an unused sub in the Reds’ opening Premier League game vs Ipswich Town and only arrived as a second half sub against Brentford. He might not have a future under the Dutch coach.

The Reds should not be looking to sign another striker this summer but instead persisting with Nunez for whom they spent so much money. No doubt David is a good player but Nunez has all the abilities to become a top striker.

Having made no move yet this transfer window, the finances are not going to be an issue for Liverpool. What matters is where they decide to spend the money and the next week would give us a clearer picture of the same.