Report – Liverpool agree £115,000 a week deal to sign player

Liverpool have agreed the fee with Juventus and personal terms with Federico Chiesa to secure his signing in the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed the player will all but sign for the Reds. He left Italy for the Merseuyside to complete his medical examination. However, the official confirmation is still awaited.

As per today’s edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool have agreed a deal worth £115,000 a week to sign Federico Chiesa from the Bianconeri.

The Milan based media outlet have mentioned that the Old Lady did not want to lose the player, who they bought for 60 million euros, for free next summer and therefore, they accepted a low fee of initial 13 million euros to send him to Anfield.

As far as the wages are concerned, Chiesa’s departure from the Turin club helps them save a salary of 5 million euros a year and at Liverpool, the Italian playmaker will earn net 7 million euros a year. i.e. around £115,000 a week.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport state the 26-year-old attacking midfielder’s priority was to move to Catalan giants, Barcelona.

However, the Blaugrana have serious economical concerns and they needed to offload multiple players to lure the Azzurri star. With time running out, he decided to join Arne Slot’s team.

Liverpool will face arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday and let’s see whether they can register Chiesa on time and get him ready for the Premier League fixture.

Signing the Euro 2020 winner for just 13 million euros would be an absolute steal if the former Fiorentina man can stay away from injuries.