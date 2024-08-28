It’s the final week of the transfer window and Liverpool have finally sprung to life in terms of making signings for the squad. Reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the club have wrapped up a deal for Federico Chiesa.

As the club continues to look at potential reinforcements ahead of Deadline Day, one position that Michael Edwards & co. need to look at is central defense. With Joe Gomez likely to leave the club, Liverpool are extremely short in this department.

News – Journalist – Liverpool plot deal to sign £42million decorated star before deadline

As per Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool are preparing a last-minute move to sign talented Inter Milan defender, Alessandro Bastoni. The left-footed center back would be perfect for Arne Slot’s set-up and is considered one of the best defenders in Serie A.

Having not spent much money this summer, Liverpool are not going to face many issues with signing Bastoni from a financial perspective. It all comes down to Inter Milan’s desire to sell and the player’s desire to come to Anfield.

From his first two games in charge of the club, it is clear that Arne Slot’s team is markedly different from Jurgen Klopp’s.

The Dutch coach has laid an emphasis on building out from the back and having a left-footed centre back is crucial in this regard, since the Reds do not have a top cover for main LCB, Virgil van Dijk.

Currently, all of Liverpool’s central defender are right-footed and despite Virgil van Dijk being comfortable using both feet, having a left-footer in that position opens up a whole new set of angles that the team can work with.

Should the Reds sign Bastoni, who is valued at around £60million, in the coming days, they would have pulled off one of the transfer coups of the summer.

All these days of waiting is finally paying off and let’s hope Liverpool can get this deal over the line before the transfer deadline ends on Friday.