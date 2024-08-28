Source reveals Liverpool’s stance on signing £42million Arsenal target

After finally sealing the first signing of this summer in Giorgi Mamardashvili late in this window, Liverpool are looking to secure outfield players who can serve the club this season.

French journalist, Nabil Djellit, has recently reported that Liverpool are interested in Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman – who is expected to leave the Allianz Arena over the coming days and is valued at £42million.

Now, German outlet, AZ, states that Al-Hilal are willing to sign him but the player has signalled that his desire is to move to the Premier League.

Liverpool have been in the race for him, moreover, the report says Arsenal and Manchester City are also eyeing a swoop for him. But, all of these English clubs have doubts as they are concerned about his injury problems.

£42million is a heavy fee for a player who will turn 29 next year and spent majority of the time on the injury table. Therefore, it is justifiable that Liverpool aren’t too keen on luring an injury-prone player.

Coman has the ability to play on either flank and the forward has helped the Bavarian club win multiple silverware over the last few years. Hence, he would add depth to the Reds’ attack if he were to join late in this window, however, he won’t have resale value.

So, Chiesa would be a better acquisition than Coman, considering the fee of £13m and he is still only 26. Moreover, the Italian’s injury record is more promising than Coman’s, although Chiesa endured an ACL injury a few years ago.

