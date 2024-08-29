Liverpool plot strategic deal to finally sign £70million player – Report

Defense is an area that Liverpool have continuously been neglecting to reinforce in recent years. Following a disappointing 2022/23 season, it was thought that they would sign a new central defender last summer. However, the Reds eventually decided to focus on revamping the midfield department instead.

After Joel Matip’s departure, it was believed they may finally purchase a new center-back to replace the Cameroonian this summer. Still, with the transfer window set to slam shut tomorrow, the Merseyside club have not secured anyone yet.

A few names have been linked with a move to Anfield, however, it remains to be seen whether Arne Slot’s side eventually formalise their interest in signing anyone before tomorrow’s deadline.

The Independent reports that Liverpool have Crystal Palace star, Marc Guehi on, their shortlist to reinforce the defense but they aren’t willing to acquire his service by matching the Eagles’ £70m asking price.

So, they are taking a strategic route to lure him as they are prepared to wait until next year to finally secure his signature. The defender will enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season, therefore the Reds are hoping to hire him for a lower fee next summer.

However, the report says there is a 50-50 chance Liverpool will get the opportunity as Newcastle United are keen on purchasing Guehi this summer.

Even the Magpies have been struggling to match the South London club’s £70m valuation hence, the deal is moving slowly at the moment.

If Newcastle eventually fail to acquire his service and Liverpool manage to lure Guehi for a lower fee than £70m next summer then that would be an extremely shrewd business.