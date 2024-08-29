Liverpool have made contact to sign £58.8m star with club willing to sell – Journalist

Following Joel Matip’s departure as a free agent last month, Liverpool currently have Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah as the center-back options.

Although Joe Gomez is still at the club and can provide cover in the central defense if needed, he might end up leaving the club before tomorrow’s deadline.

So, it looks like the Reds are a bit thin at the back with loads of games to play this season in the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup competitions.

Hence, hiring a new defender would be the right decision and German football expert, Florian Plettenberg has now reported that Liverpool are interested in Mohamed Simakan and have already made contact with RB Leipzig to inquire about the details of signing him.

The Bundesliga side are willing to sell the 24-year-old before tomorrow’s deadline if they receive a suitable proposal with the defender having €70m[£58.8m] release clause in his current deal.

However, the journalist says that Newcastle are also keen on purchasing the defender, while Barcelona are in this race as well and have held talks with Marco Rose’s side over this deal. Moreover, Saudi clubs are showing ‘concrete interest’ in him.

The Leipzig star is a 6ft 1in tall defender and is comfortable playing out from the back. Moreover, his robust nature in defensive situations would be ideal for the Premier League.

Simakan’s ability to play in the centre-back position and the right-back role would be a great weapon for Arne Slot if Liverpool purchase him.

However, he predominately likes to be deployed in the RCB position and having already got Quansah and Konate, Liverpool could do with luring a new left-sided defender over Simakan to support Van Dijk.

