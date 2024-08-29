Done – Liverpool agree £36.4million terms in fee and wages to secure signing

It’s not just Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer. Liverpool have actually made a signing for a player who would be joining the squad immediately.

Federico Chiesa from Juventus to Liverpool is now a done deal and the Italian will be joining Arne Slot’s squad.

News – Liverpool have made contact to sign £58.8m star with club willing to sell – Journalist

It’s an incredible coup for Liverpool who have managed to complete this signing for a total package of around £36.4m. This includes the transfer fee and the wages that the player will earn on his contract here. For a Euro-winning winger, this is an absolute bargain.

As per reliable Liverpool reporter Paul Joyce, the Reds have agreed to an initial £10m fee with Juventus for his signature with a potential £2.5m in add-ons. These add-ons are directly based on Liverpool winning the Premier League and the Champions League.

The reporter has also mentioned that the 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal with Liverpool after rejecting advances from Saudi Arabia.

We covered a story earlier today that the player was set to earn around £115,000 per week at Anfield which would work out to around £23.9m over the four years.

This £23.9m in wages plus the £12.5m that the club will pay in transfer fees to Juventus adds up to a total package of £36.4m. If Chiesa was to have even a decent impact at Anfield, Liverpool would have pulled off one of the coups of the transfer window.

Expecting Chiesa to be a starter at Liverpool right now might be a stretch. The presence of Mohamed Salah makes it almost impossible for the Italian to get the right-wing slot but the good thing for him is that he can also play from the left and through the middle.

If the Italian winger can remain fit and rediscover the kind of form he showed before his ACL injury, Liverpool might have just found their replacement for Salah, who is expected to leave at the end of the season.

Not everyone is giving this Chiesa transfer to Liverpool the recognition that it deserves. We can be quietly confident that the Italian is going to turn out into one of the transfers of the summer and will continue to dazzle the Anfield crowd in seasons to come.