£4.2million player now close to signing for Liverpool – Journalist

Having already signed Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa this summer, Liverpool are now pushing to add more players to the squad.

The priority has to be a new defensive midfielder or center-back but the club is looking in all places.

News – Done – Liverpool agree £36.4million terms in fee and wages to secure signing

One surprise name that they have been linked with is Cesar Huerta who plays for Mexican club Pumas. The 23-year-old forward is close to a transfer to Anfield, as per DAZN journalist, Kery Ruiz, but will not come to the club directly now.

The arrangement is such that Liverpool will sign the player now and loan him out to a Championship club where he gets to adapt to England. Chino, as he is popularly called will then link up with the Reds squad in the summer of 2025.

Understandably for people in Europe, Huerta is a bit of an unknown proposition. The 23-year-old nine-cap Mexican international is predominantly a left-winger who cuts in on his favoured right foot. However, he is versatile enough to also play as a right-winger or even through the middle.

Last season, Huerta played 41 games across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 9 assists. Of course, these numbers are could drop initially in England where the style of play is different and adaptation could often be an issue.

Liverpool have always tended to cast their net in unique places to sign high-potential talents and the signing of Huerta is yet another example of their impressive scouting network. That said, they will know that they need to be patient with the 23-year-old, should they end up signing him.

Huerta might need a couple of loan spells under his belt before he is ready to play for Liverpool. It’s good that the club has already decided to send him out this season and the same might be the course of action next time around too, maybe to a Premier League club.

What Liverpool are doing right now is signing a high-potential youngster at a bargain release clause of around £4.2m. How his development pans out is something only time will tell us but it’s time to keep a close eye on this Mexican talent.