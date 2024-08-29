Liverpool hold talks to sign £58,000 a week playmaker in addition to Chiesa – Report

Of all the clubs in the Premier League, it will come as the least surprise if Liverpool are the club who are most active on deadline day tomorrow. Having been almost absent from the scene for 90% of the transfer window, the Reds have suddenly sprung into life.

With Liverpool, you can be sure that the club had been working behind the scenes for a long time to ensure Arne Slot gets what he wants but most of what they do never comes out in the media.

The foundations for Giorigi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa, the Reds’ first two signings of this summer would have been laid long back but it’s only now that it has come to fruition.

In whatever is remaining of the transfer window, the Reds will surely be working to make more acquisitions that they see fit. As per French outlet L’Equipe, Olympique Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki could be one name they are looking at in the remaining hours.

The 21-year-old highly-rated French talent was recently seen on international duty with France U-23 in the Olympics where they eventually lost to Spain in the final. It’s a bit weird to think that Cherki is just 21 considering how long he has been around the block.

Cherki is keen on making an exit happen this summer. He was linked with transfers to PSG and Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer but the deals did not go through. Fulham then made an offer to the Frenchman but he turned that down. Now, Liverpool have held talks and made enquiries.

Should a transfer not work out this summer, Cherki could sign a long-term contract at Lyon or he would not feature in the first-team. The 21-year-old currently earns around £58,000 a week at the Ligue 1 club and would be keenly looking for options in the market tomorrow.

Cherki is an attacking midfielder by trade who can also play on the right and left side of the attack. He would provide cover to Dominic Szoboszlai for the #10 role and can rotate with the Hungarian in Arne Slot’s team.

With the right finances, this will be a good signing for Liverpool for the present and the future. It feels like a very Michael Edwards-esque transfer and let’s see if the Reds get this done tomorrow.