Liverpool prepare last-minute signing of £624,000 a year defensive midfielder – Determined to get deal done

Liverpool’s need for a defensive midfielder in the squad cannot be understated despite the presence of Wataru Endo and the emergence of Ryan Gravenberch as an option. Their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi this summer is well documented but that transfer did not happen as expected.

For the season’s first two games in the Premier League, Arne Slot has chosen to use Gravenberch as a defensive midfielder paired with Alexis Mac Allister who is given more freedom to roam and conduct play in the attacking zones.

Despite this, Liverpool continue to look in the market for a potential new signing for the position and it looks like they have identified one player.

As per reports in Spain, the Reds are preparing for a last-minute signing of Olympiacos midfielder, Santiago Hezze and are determined to get the deal done.

The 22-year-old Argentinian gem is considered one of the biggest prospects coming out of the South American country in recent times. His performances in the recently concluded Olympics caught the eye and showed that he is ready for a step-up in his career.

Hezze has been with Olympiacos in Greece since the beginning of last season. Predominantly a classical defensive midfielder, the 22-year-old also has the experience of playing further forward and would fit into the double #6 system that Slot uses.

Tidy on the ball and aware defensively, Hezze has everything you would expect from a top-level defensive midfielder. Of course, he is not a finished product but expecting him to be so at just 22 is not realistic for a position where players hit their prime years in their 20s.

However, signing Hezze now will give Arne Slot the chance to groom him into the player he wants him to become. The £624,000 a year midfielder is under contract with Olympiacos for another four years but Liverpool should be able to get this done with a suitable offer.

Hezze is a promising acquisition from Liverpool if they make it happen by the end of today. With Gravenberch and Endo also present, Slot could ease the youngster into the mix. He will be more a signing for the future and let’s see if we can get this done.