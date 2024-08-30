Journalist – Club now preparing to reach asking fee to sign Liverpool star

Liverpool are blessed with the presence of two top-quality goalkeepers in the squad but that also happens to be their biggest headache. Caoimhin Kelleher is too good to be a club’s number two but hardly gets minutes due to Alisson Becker’s presence.

The Irish shot-stopper has been reliable between the sticks whenever called upon and is a cult hero amongst the Kops.

Somewhere down the line, despite being second fiddle for way too long, Kelleher might have been harboring ambitions of replacing Alisson at Anfield.

However, the Reds have moved to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili as the succession plan to the Brazilian shot stopper, leaving Kelleher with a decision to make. It looks unlikely that he will ever be made number one at Anfield, despite what he has shown in the limited opportunities afforded to him.

As per journalist Pete O’Rourke, Nottingham Forestar, after seeing their initial proposal turn down, are preparing to make an improved bid closer to Liverpool’s valuation of Caoimhin Kelleher in an attempt to persuade the Reds to sell the 25-year-old shot-stopper.

The Reds value Kelleher at around £25m and if Forest meet the valuation, Liverpool could consider letting him go except for the fact that they’ll be left without a reliable number two and will have very little time to bring in someone from the market.

Make no mistake, Kelleher deserves to start week in and week out and is wasting his time warming the benches at Anfield. A move to Forest would give the Irish goalkeeper the chance to establish himself as the number one for the club.

If the Reds are willing to consider a sale for Kelleher, they will surely be having replacements in mind. Considering the 25-year-old’s situation and all that he has done for the club, Liverpool must consider letting him leave.

Fans will always remember Kelleher fondly for his memorable performances, especially in penalty shootouts. The next few hours might be crucial in determining the shot-stopper’s future and let’s see how it pans out.