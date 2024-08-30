Journalist – Liverpool have approved move to secure £182,000 a year player exit

Liverpool’s story of this transfer window is filled with more outgoings than incomings as after Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara’s departure earlier this summer, the Reds have also sold Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho.

Moreover, Stefan Bajcetic has joined RB Salzburg on loan to play first-team football and develop his career under Liverpool’s former assistant manager, Pepijn Lijnders.

News – Journalist – Club now preparing to reach asking fee to sign Liverpool star

Although Giorgi Mamardashvili has been purchased, he has returned to Valencia to spend a season-long loan. The only proper signing of this summer for the Merseyside club is Federico Chiesa.

Now, Sky Sports journalist, Anthony Joseph has reported that more departure is likely to happen for the Merseyside club on deadline day as Ben Doak has received seven loan proposals from Premier League and Championship clubs and Liverpool have given the approval to let the youngster leave to play regularly.

The 18-year-old’s current wage is £182,000-a-year at Anfield so his salary shouldn’t be an issue for any club to sign him on loan and cover it in full.

The right-winger is unlikely to get much game-time at Anfield this season, given Mohamed Salah is an undisputed starter on RW.

On top of that, following Chiesa’s arrival, his chances of getting any first-team football are looking very bleak at the moment. Slot even used Harvey Elliott, as a sub, in the right-wing position against Brentford last weekend to give Salah a rest.

Doak has made only 10 appearances so far for Liverpool in his career and only one of those came in the Premier League last season.

Unfortunately, he spent time out injured for the majority of last campaign and he would like to stay fit and play regularly this term, therefore, a loan move would be ideal for his development.