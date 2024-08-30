Deal close – Romano reveals £12.6m Liverpool target is set to agree personal terms to snub Reds move

Liverpool continue to be one of the most active clubs on transfer Deadline Day. They have actually been one of the teams most active throughout this week, having wrapped up signings for Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa.

Michael Edwards & co. continue to search the market for potential reinforcements that they can target. We covered a story yesterday revealing that Liverpool were interested in £58,000 a week playmaker, Rayan Cherki from Olympique Lyon.

News – Journalist – Liverpool have approved move to secure £182,000 a year player exit

Cherki has tried to sort out a transfer throughout this window. He was first linked with a move to PSG and then, Borussia Dortmund. He then had an offer from Fulham that he turned down.

There have also been links with Real Betis. Lyon had given him two options, as per L’Equipe: find a club that offers £12.6m or sign a new contract.

With the 21-year-old unable to do one, as per Fabrizio Romano, he is now close to doing the other. The Ligue 1 club are set to offer Cherki a contract extension until 2027 which the player is getting close to signing and confirming his future at the club.

The French youngster is one of the highly-rated playmakers in France. He has been contributing for Lyon since he was a teenager. He deserves to get a transfer to a top European club in the future but it is unlikely to be this summer.

With the player expected to continue at Lyon, all he can do is continue his good form and keep chipping in with goals and assists to ensure that the top clubs keep tabs on him. Of course, the French club are likely to demand much more than £12.6m next summer.

The only reason Lyon were willing to accept this fee in the first place was that his contract was set to expire in less than 12 months. Signing Cherki would have been a good option for Liverpool but somehow, the club hasn’t gone ahead in their pursuit.

Cherki would have been the perfect understudy to Dominik Szoboszlai. He has what it takes to become a top player for a club like Liverpool. It remains to be seen if the 21-year-old remains on the Reds’ radar in future transfer windows.