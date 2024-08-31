Liverpool must pay £146,000 a week and immediately sign experienced star – PG opinion

The summer transfer window for the 2024/25 season has come to a close for Premier League clubs and it’s time to shift the focus to the pitch.

However, we still think Liverpool need to make one signing immediately and for that, they will have to dip into the free transfer market.

News – How Liverpool will line up with £12.5million signing in the starting XI

We believe Liverpool must make an attempt to try and sign out-of-contract experienced French midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, and add him to the squad immediately. The Reds will have to pay him around £146,000 a week to make this transfer happen.

Rabiot has had interest from both Man Utd and Liverpool throughout this summer but his refusal to budge on financial demands has not allowed either transfer to happen. The 29-year-old meanwhile continues to train alone waiting for his new club.

Liverpool have made two signings so far this summer but if we were to dissect it, they have reinforced two positions where they are blessed with options already. Giorgi Mamardashvili is an investment for the future and Federico Chiesa provides depth in an area that doesn’t need that much reinforcement.

This is now two summers in a row that Liverpool have failed to sign a center-back, despite losing Joel Matip in this time. The emergence of Jarrel Quansah has softened that blow a little bit but it isn’t good planning from the club.

Liverpool have also failed to replace Fabinho properly. Endo was a short-term fix at best and isn’t reliable in the long run. Even now, the Reds are slightly weak in terms of defensive midfielders and Slot needs to work his way around it.

It’s baffling to think that a player who is as experienced as Rabiot and a regular in one of the world’s best teams like France is struggling to find a club when he is a free agent. Liverpool should consider this signing seriously.

The Les Bleus player might not be a natural #6 but he has the experience of playing as a part of a double pivot. The Frenchman would be a great addition to a squad that is a bit thin in midfield. Do you think Liverpool should immediate secure Adrien Rabiot.