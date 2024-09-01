4-2-3-1: Liverpool’s strongest starting XI vs Manchester United

Liverpool will go head-to-head with arch-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon and we take a look at the Reds’ predicted lineup.

We have enjoyed a bright start under the new manager, Arne Slot, winning back-to-back games against Ipswich Town and Brentford.

However, this is going to be a completely different test and, considering they are winless in their last three visits to Old Trafford, the Merseyside club will be keen on finally beating United in their backyard.

Slot doesn’t have any injury concerns at the moment, so he is unlikely to make any changes to his starting line-up from the last game against Brentford. Hence, Alisson will continue in goal and Caoimhim Kelleher will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Jarell Quansah started at the back in the opening fixture against Ipswich but Ibrahima Konate was given the nod in the previous game and the Frenchman is likely to keep hold of his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the central defense.

There aren’t any doubts that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will be the two fullbacks.

Slot has preferred to use Ryan Gravenberch in the deep-lying playmaker position ahead of Wataru Endo and the Dutchman is set to continue in the number six role against his old boss, Erik ten Hag.

Alexis Mac Allister will commence in the box-to-box role, while Dominik Szoboszlai is expected to be in the attacking midfield position for the Reds.

The front three have started the campaign brilliantly and it is highly unlikely Slot will make any changes there, hence, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah would continue.

Therefore, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez will have to settle for a place on the bench again and the game arrives too soon for new signing, Chiesa.

Predicted Liverpool lineup against Manchester United

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Jota, Salah.