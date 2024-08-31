Liverpool have to agree £98,000 a week deal to secure defender signing now – Our view

Liverpool were surprisingly very quiet in this transfer window after appointing Arne Slot as the new manager.

They primarily tried to reinforce the engine room by signing a new holding midfielder with Martin Zubimendi emerging as the primary target. However, following his decision to remain at Real Sociedad, the Reds didn’t go for any alternative option.

The Merseyside club have eventually lured Giorgi Mamardashvili but he is staying on loan with Valencia as he has been purchased as a potential replacement for Alisson – who is set to remain as the first-choice goalkeeper this season.

Federico Chiesa has also joined the club but he is looking more like a signing of a market opportunity than an actual plan ahead of the window.

Central defense is a position that Liverpool have been looking to reinforce for the past couple of years but have failed. This summer, numerous players were linked with a move to Anfield with Goncalo Inacio, Marc Guehi and Levi Colwill being among them.

Still, the Reds eventually didn’t go for anyone, instead, they allowed Joel Matip to leave on a Bosman and opted to sell Sepp van den Berg to Brentford in a deal worth £20m. Fortunately, the Anfield side did not end up offloading Joe Gomez.

Not to forget, skipper, Virgil van Dijk, has entered the final year of his contract with Liverpool and his future remains up in the air.

Liverpool still have the chance to reinforce the central defense, but now with the transfer window slammed shut, Slot’s side must move in to hire a free agent.

The notable name that is currently available is Mario Hermoso, and he has been looking for a £98,000-a-week salary to join his next club.

Liverpool have been in search of a left-sided center half and a versatile player like the Spaniard, who can effectively feature in the LCB and left back positions, has the quality and the experience to reinforce the backline at Anfield.

The 29-year-old was a key figure for Atletico Madrid over the last few years and helped his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top-four consistently.

Hermoso was a key member of the Los Rojiblancos side that won the Spanish La Liga title in the 2020/21 season under Argentine boss, Diego Simeone.

His demand of earning £98,000 a week is not a big one considering he will arrive for no transfer fee.

So, acquiring the service of a highly experienced player like Hermoso would be the right decision, but Liverpool must act fast as he has received a proposal from Galatasaray and is also on the radar of AS Roma.