Liverpool secure £42million signings and end up with over £20.5million profit in summer

Liverpool secured signings worth £42m and still ended up with a profit of over £20.5m in the summer transfer window. We take a look their transfer dealings.

The Merseysiders waited until the final few days of the transfer market to complete key signings of Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa.

The Anfield club agreed a deal worth £29.5m to lure the Georgian international from Valencia and he will only arrive at Merseyside next season after spending the current campaign at the Mestalla.

On the other hand, the day before the deadline day, Arne Slot’s team agreed a fee worth £12.5m to land Chiesa on a huge bargain from Juventus.

So, Liverpool ended up paying £42m for signings but it will be fair to say that Hughes strengthened the departments that required the least reinforcements in the squad. We already have ample quality and depth in the attack and have two quality goal keepers.

We were linked with central defenders and defensive midfielders in the past two summer transfer windows but did not manage to adequately improve the positions.

As far as the sales are concerned, Portuguese playmaker, Fabio Carvalho, was sold to Brentford in a deal worth £27.5m. Moreover, Dutch central defender, Sepp van den Berg, also moved to the Bees for £25m.

English midfielder, Bobby Clark, reunited with Pep Ljinders at RB Salzburg, who agreed a deal of around £10m to sign him from the Reds.

Hence, in total, Liverpool were able to sell players permanently for £62.5m and after the incomings and outgoings, earned a profit of at least £20.5m. Not to forget, Koumetio, Arroyo, and Blair, left for undisclosed figures.

Thiago, Adrian and Matip left the club after expiry of their contracts, and the Merseysiders were also able to loan out eight players, so there is a considerable drop in the wage-bill as well.

