“Incredible” – Not tactics, Slot reveals what Liverpool did to dismantle Man United

Liverpool under Arne Slot have been off to a perfect start in the Premier League. The Dutch coach has led his side to three consecutive victories in the English top flight without conceding a single goal so far, which is quite incredible.

What they did to Manchester United last night was out of the world. Arne Slot’s Liverpool aren’t as fun to watch as Jurgen Klopp’s but what they are is clinical. They pick and choose their moments to make sure they make their opposition feel the effect.

Speaking after the game against the Red Devils, manager Arne Slot highlighted that it was not really the tactics but one key reason that helped his team beat Man Utd. As quoted by Liverpool Echo, here is what he had to say:

“The most important was the work-rate was incredible from all of them without the ball. That makes it a very positive day. I normally don’t use the word proud, but what we did really well in all three games is the work-rate without the ball.”

Slot’s words are reflected in all three of the goals that Liverpool scored against Man Utd. Of course, they were helped by Casemiro’s dismal performance but the reason that happened was also due to their intense pressing off the ball.

For the first goal, Ryan Gravenberch intercepted Casemiro’s pass during a press and set the attack in motion before passing it on to Mohamed Salah who teed up Luis Diaz. The Brazilian’s mistake was induced by the Dutchman’s incredible anticipation.

For the second goal, Diaz pressed Casemiro high, dispossessed him and moved the ball on to Salah who squared it back to the Colombian for his brace. It was yet another instance of the immense work rate that Slot was talking about.

The third goal followed a similar script too. This time, it was Alexis Mac Allister to dispossess Kobbie Mainoo. The Argentine passed it forward to Szoboszlai and he then teed up Salah who finally scored a much-deserved goal to put Liverpool 3 goals to the good. The best part was that it wasn’t just about the goals.

Throughout the 90 minutes, Liverpool did not give Man Utd any breathing room and were always on their faces, trying to win the ball back. Ultimately, the Reds come off with three more points to continue their perfect start to the season. Let’s hope Arne Slot’s team can keep this going post the international break.