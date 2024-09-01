Report – Liverpool agreed to secure £75million worth signing

Liverpool had a quiet transfer window overall, as far as the incomings are concerned, until the final few days when they ended up signing Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds might not have moved for the Italian international if they had lured Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

News – Liverpool must pay £146,000 a week and immediately sign experienced star – PG opinion

According to The Athletic, Liverpool agreed to secure the signing of Gordon in a deal worth £75million that would have seen Joe Gomez move to the Magpies for £45million.

However, the Tyneside club were able to resolve the PSR concerns by offloading Minteh and Anderson and decided to hold on to the 23-year-old attacker.

The news source have mentioned that if Liverpool would have competed the signing of Gordon, who was ready to join the Anfield club, then they would have only bought Chiesa if any other attacker left.

The future of Luis Diaz was up in the air as per rumors but as per The Athletic, the Reds neither received any offers nor had the intention of selling him.

Gordon directly contributed in 21 goals in the Premier League last season, on the other hand, Diaz directly contributed in 13 goals for Liverpool and was poor in terms of finishing.

The Colombian international has started the season in brilliant fashion and Chiesa’s signing on a bargain could prove to be a blessing.

Liverpool did not really needed Anthony Gordon, who is primarily a left winger, as they already have Diaz and Gakpo for the position.

In Chiesa, they have signed a playmaker, who can easily be deployed in any attacking position, and the Italian is a better option in terms of amplifying the depth of the attack.