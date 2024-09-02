Liverpool have to table offers at ‘absolute limit’ to secure deals – Former Red

Liverpool didn’t make many significant additions this summer but their impressive start of the season has shown how well-balanced their squad are and it’s not easy to find options that would improve the current crop.

Therefore, the most important part for the Reds’ hierarchy now would be to keep hold of the current group of players. With three of the key stars, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold entering the final year of their current squad, extending their deal should be the priority.

In the Mirror, Liverpool legend, Robbie Fowler, has stated that Arne Slot’s side have to table new contract offers to those three players at the ‘absolute limit’ of the club’s finances to tie them down into new deals.

These should be take-it-or-leave-it offers and if the trio still opt not to extend then Fowler says Liverpool must consider parting ways with them in January as letting them leave for free would be ‘utter madness’.

However, the Reds have enjoyed a brilliant start this term and they could be in a strong position in January to make a push in the second half of this campaign to win a big silverware.

Therefore, we’ll have to disagree with Fowler as offloading three of the best players in the winter window would in turn be damaging for Liverpool. Hence, it wouldn’t be the right decision to let them leave in mid-season even if they fail to agree on new contracts over the coming months.

It would be extremely difficult to replace Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold if they do end up leaving, so the Anfield side must do everything in their power to keep them at the club beyond this campaign.

Although both the Dutchman and the Egyptian have entered their 30s, they still look good physically and look like they can perform at the highest level for a few more years.