Player agreed £24.9million terms to secure Liverpool move – Journalist

The transfer window for Liverpool has shut for the summer and their only addition to the first-team squad has been Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

The out-of-favour Italian winger moved to Merseyside in the last week of the transfer window.

The Liverpool #14 watched his new team’s demolition of Man Utd from the stands last night. He should get a chance to acclimatize to his new team in the coming weeks and hopefully be a part of the squad when the team returns from the international break.

We covered a story by Paul Joyce that the Reds had agreed to an initial £10m fee with Juventus for his signature with a potential £2.5m in add-ons. Now, details about the wages he would earn at Anfield have emerged.

Reports in Italy last week had claimed that Chiesa had signed a £115,000 a week contract with Liverpool to secure his transfer this summer. Capology, however, mentions that the 26-year-old will earn around £150,000 a week at Anfield.

As per Caplogy’s admission, Chiesa would be the joint fifth-highest earner at the club along with Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch. However, even these figures seem a bit off the mark to what the reality is.

Local journalist, James Pearce, has confirmed that Cheisa will earn around £120,000 a week on a four-year contract with Liverpool, totaling around £24.9m in this period. That’s a significant wage that the Reds have given the Euro 2020 winner.

Considering the absolute bargain of a fee that Liverpool signed Chiesa for, it comes as no surprise that they have handed him a more than decent pay package. His salary is in the same lines as that of a regular starter.

It remains to be seen if the 27-year-old can work his way into Arne Slot’s plans and make himself a regular starter at Anfield. It looks unlikely at the moment but even off the bench, he will get a lot of chances to showcase his talent and hopefully, win over the Kop soon.