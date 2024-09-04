Liverpool set to initiate negotiations with player willing to secure deal – Report

Liverpool are on cloud nine following a perfect start to the Premier League season with three wins from three Premier League games without conceding a single goal. Arne Slot has made the perfect start to his life as the Reds manager.

Quite a few players have been on fire for Liverpool but the highlight so far has been Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has chipped in with goals and assists and been one of Slot’s most threatening players, reminding everyone that he has still got it.

The 32-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and he is yet to sign a new deal with the club. As per Football Insider, Liverpool are set to start negotiations with Mohamed Salah to tie him down to a new contract at the club.

Salah has been a long-term transfer target for Saudi clubs but is willing to extend his contract with Liverpool, as per Fabrizio Romano on The Daily Briefing. Here is what the Italian journalist had to say on the situation:

“The situation for Mo is quite clear. He would be really happy to continue at Liverpool; I can confirm that. I think it is a crucial part of the story.”

Despite being 32 years old, Salah continues to be one of the best wingers in the Premier League, both in terms of general impact and numbers.

The Egyptian forward is one of Arne Slot’s most important players and will continue to be so for the season to come.

One thing Liverpool must keep in mind is the fact that Salah is ageing and this should be factored into the negotiations of a new contract. Yes, he is still showing he has what it takes to play at the highest level but how long can he continue the same?

Does Salah deserve a new contract? Absolutely. However, it should be at terms that the club can afford. Considering that he has huge offers to move to Saudi Arabia, it remains to be seen if the African superstar decides to move elsewhere to continue his career.

Only time will tell us how this contract renewal saga will pan out.