Liverpool believe £50.5million player will be the “perfect” signing – Journalist

Liverpool were very quiet this summer but eventually bolstered the squad with a couple of new additions late in the window.

Federico Chiesa joined from Juventus in a £12.5m deal, while Giorgi Mamardashvili also signed. However, the Georgian is only expected to arrive next season and will soon be the one to replace the first choice goalie at Anfield i.e. Alisson Becker.

Apart from that, Liverpool were keen on reinforcing the midfield department and prioritized signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. They were even ready to trigger the £50.5m[€60m] release clause but the player eventually decided to remain at La Real.

Now, reporting on the Daily Briefing, Romano has stated that despite failing to acquire the Spaniard’s service this summer, Liverpool remain interested in him.

Liverpool believe Zubimendi is the perfect player to play in Arne Slot’s tactical system. So, the Anfield club could reignite their interest in luring him in the winter window. He said:

“There are many factors before deciding if Liverpool will try again in January or not, but I can confirm that the appreciation is still there. They still believe that Zubimendi could be a perfect player for the tactical idea they have at the club, so let’s see. The appreciation remains.”

Liverpool decided to purchase Wataru Endo to strengthen the midfield department last summer after letting Fabinho leave the club. Although he played regularly under Jurgen Klopp last term, Arne Slot has used him for just a minute thus far this season.

Instead, the Dutchman has kept faith in Ryan Gravenberch – who struggled to find regular first-team football last season after joining from Bayern Munich last summer.

Therefore, if Slot feels Endo isn’t the right option to play in his system, Liverpool should hand the Dutch boss a new number six to replace the Japanese.

Zubimendi is a calm and composed player. He is comfortable in receiving possession under pressure and playing it through to the spare man, moreover, he can also provide cover defensively as well.

After coming through La Real’s youth system, the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in the La Liga in recent times. Hence, signing a player of his class would definitely strengthen the Reds’ engine room. What do you think?