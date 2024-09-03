Liverpool now plot move to sign £84.2million player – Report

Liverpool have been looking to sign a new defender over the last couple of years, they haven’t opted to make a move for anyone yet.

Following Joel Matip’s departure, it was thought the Reds would finally purchase a new center-back this summer but they eventually signed no one to reinforce the backline.

The Merseyside club currently have Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez as the central defensive options. However, the captain has entered the final year of his current contract and as a result, his future is currently uncertain.

It would create a huge void in the Liverpool squad if they eventually let Van Dijk leave so they should keep hold of him by tying him down to a new contract. However, with the defender set to turn 34 next year, signing a new center-back as a potential long-term replacement for him would be the right decision.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are interested in Palmeiras youngster, Vitor Reis, and they are keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential move.

Last month, Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo, reported that the 18-year-old has recently extended his contract until 2028 and a €100m[£84.2m] release clause has been included in his current deal.

CO states that Liverpool won’t get a clear pathway to acquire his service as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Benfica and Arsenal are also interested in luring the teenage sensation.

Reis is a right-footed defender and is comfortable playing in either centre-back position. He showcased his qualities at the U17 World Cup last term and has now already established himself as a regular starter for Palmeiras.

The youngster would get the opportunity to learn and flourish under Van Dijk’s tutelage if he eventually joins the club in January or next summer and the former Southampton man extends his stay at Anfield beyond this season.