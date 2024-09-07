Report – Liverpool ready to submit offer to finally sign deal with £240,000 a week star

Liverpool find themselves in a weird position going into next summer. They have arguably their three most important players nearing the end of the contracts at the end of the season – Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Having such important players on the verge of contract expiry is never a good thing and the Reds need to address the issue.

News – Legend reacts to player securing £200,000 a week Liverpool move

The club is making efforts to try and extend the deals of the players and currently, they are focusing on Virgil van Dijk.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to submit an offer to finally sign the Reds captain to a new deal. The Dutch defender has been at the club since 2018 and is one of the pivotal figures, both on and off the field.

Van Dijk currently earns around £240,000 a week at Liverpool. At 33, he might not have long left in him at the highest level and Liverpool need to keep this in mind whilst negotiating a new contract for a player who can already be considered a club icon.

The Reds need to ensure they submit an offer enticing enough for the Dutch defender to sign because one thing we can be sure of is the fact that he will not be short of suitors. It is an important decision for Van Dijk to move.

It’s not just Van Dijk. Convincing Mohamed Salah to sign a new contract will not be easy for the club either. The most likely among the three could be Trent Alexander-Arnold considering his age and the fact that he is an academy graduate.

Liverpool and Michael Edwards will be keen to sort out these situations as soon as possible and find out a decision one way or the other.

Fans will wait eagerly to see whether their favorites sign a new contract and only time will tell us how it goes.