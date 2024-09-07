Legend reacts to player securing £200,000 a week Liverpool move

Liverpool made two transfer moves this summer – Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa. The former will only join the club next summer with him spending the current campaign with La Liga club Valencia.

Chiesa, on the other hand, is already in Liverpool. He is yet to make his debut but has started training with Arne Slot’s team.

The talented Italian winger is an excellent transfer coup from the Reds and the fans will be excited to see him in action.

Chiesa is reportedly taking home earn around £200,000 a week at Liverpool on a four-year contract with the club. For a player with as much talent as the Italian winger, it is quite a surprise that teams let the Anfield side have a free run at him without much competition.

Speaking about the player’s transfer to Liverpool, here is what Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro had to say, as quoted by Tutto Juve:

“Juventus have done a great job on the market. Chiesa’s transfer to Liverpool surprised me, I didn’t expect it.”

Cannavaro, much like everyone else seem to have been surprised when Thiago Motta decided that Chiesa was not part of his plans. The poster boy of Italian football until a few seasons ago, things have gone downhill for the 26-year-old since an ACL injury.

However, the former Fiorentina attacker’s talent is still very much on show. It’s a lack of confidence that is preventing him from becoming the player he once was. In new surroundings at Anfield, the Italian will have a glorious opportunity to resurrect his career.

Should the Chiesa transfer work out, it would look like Liverpool have pulled off one of the coups of the summer.

Should it fall through the cracks though, there isn’t much that the Reds will miss out on despite the hefty wages they are spending for him. Only time will tell us how this progress.