Journalist – Liverpool have edge to secure signing of £25.2million star on a Bosman

Virgil van Dijk has been the mainstay of Liverpool’s backline after joining from Southampton for a £75m fee back in 2018.

The Dutchman has also enjoyed a stellar start to this season but he has entered the final year of his current contract so his long-term future is currently hanging in balance at Anfield.

Liverpool are said to be keen on keeping hold of him by tying him down to a new deal but the Reds have now seemingly started to search for a new center-back as a potential replacement for Van Dijk – who is set to turn 34 next year.

The Merseyside club have been linked with a few names in recent times with Marc Guehi being suggested as a serious target.

However, on Caught Offside, German football expert, Christian Falk has reported that Liverpool are interested in Bayer Leverkusen star, Jonathan Tah, as well. The 28-year-old’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season hence, Arne Slot’s side can secure his signature for free next summer.

Bayern Munich were heavily linked with a move for the Germany international this summer but they eventually couldn’t manage to find an agreement with Leverkusen regarding the transfer fee. Xabi Alonso’s side wanted around £25.2m to let him leave.

Falk says Liverpool have the edge as Jonathan Tah wants to feature in the Premier League. Newcastle United are also interested in him but if Slot’s side were to make a concrete approach, the player would be happy to move to Anfield.

“I think the big advantage for Liverpool in the race for Tah is that the Premier League was always his big, big dream.”

“There will always be rumors linking him with a move to Newcastle. However, if Liverpool were to knock on his door, there’s perhaps a big chance that he’ll be playing in the Premier League next season.”

Tah guided Leverkusen to win the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal trophy last term, while he also helped them win the German Super Cup at the beginning of this season.

Following impressive performances for Alonso’s side, Tah has already established himself as a key player for Germany.

The defender is 6ft 5in tall and is comfortable with the ball at his feet. So, he could be an ideal candidate to play in Slot’s system if Liverpool hire him next year.