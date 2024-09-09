Club now want to sign £59million Liverpool forward, he would accept move – Report

Liverpool have made a great start to the season with three wins from three games. The Arne Slot era has gotten off to the perfect start with the club getting past all their opponents with ease while also not being scored past even once.

One player who hasn’t featured much in Slot’s plans so far is Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan striker has struggled to get game time but it’s still early days and it’s too early to make a decision on whether or not the Dutch coach has him in his plans.

However, other clubs are keeping close tabs on his situation at Liverpool. As per TDF, Atletico Madrid have identified the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Antoine Griezmann, despite having signed Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth this summer.

The report adds that the player’s valuation is around £59m. The hard part of this transfer would be convincing Liverpool to sell him but should the club decide to extend the contracts of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, they might accept a transfer for Nunez.

As far as the player’s preference is concerned, TDF claim that Nunez would accept a move to Atletico from Liverpool. His idol, Luis Suarez featured for the Rojiblancos.

First things first – Nunez is definitely not a replacement for Griezmann. Julian Alvarez is more in the mould of the French legend than the Liverpool striker. However, the 25-year-old Uruguayan could be an exceptional CF in Diego Simeone’s system.

Darwin Nunez might divide a lot of opinion at the moment but one thing you can say about him with certainty is that he has a lot of raw, untapped potential. He is like a dormant volcano waiting to blow up and someone needs to tap into it.

It hasn’t happened consistently at Liverpool but it isn’t too late. Arne Slot managed to get the best out of Santiago Gimenez at Feyenoord and can do the same with the Uruguayan at Anfield. Let’s see how the Dutch coach plans to use him in the season going forward.

In your view, should Liverpool offload Nunez if they receive a considerable offer from Atletico?