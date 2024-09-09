Sport – Player has ‘refused’ to renew Liverpool deal, club will move in to sign him

Liverpool are facing a big problem ahead of next season. The club need to find a way to sort out the contractual situations of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Of the three, the biggest one that they need to solve is their vice-captain.

Trent is just 25, dreams of becoming a Liverpool captain, he is an academy graduate and has a huge future in the game.

What the star brings to the table is very difficult to replicate and the Reds will be keen on extending his current contract.

However, as per SPORT [image at the end], Real Madrid are planning to make a move for Trent next summer and the fact that he has ‘refused’ to renew his contract so far is an indication that he wants to choose his own destination.

Los Blancos have two right-backs in the squad who are both ageing. Dani Carvajal is 32 and Lucas Vasquez is 33 and both will be a year older next season. Thus, investing in a young right-back like Trent would be a wise decision for the Spanish giants.

However, despite the report assuming that refusal to renew the Liverpool contract could mean Trent wants to leave, it could also just be that the player is still in negotiations with the club over a new deal and that the two parties are on course to reach an agreement.

Ultimately, one will never know until one of two things happen: either the player puts pen to paper on a new contract at Anfield or the club makes an announcement that the defender will not continue beyond the duration of his contract.

As of now, Liverpool fans continue to harbor hope that Trent will sign a new deal and affirm his future with the club. However, it still is not clear how the 25-year-old’s future will pan out and all we can do is wait for a resolution.