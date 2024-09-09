Liverpool prepare offer with player now ready to sign on the dotted line – Report

Liverpool have a very strong squad and have proper depth in almost every position. But, the only area where they look a bit thin is in the center-back position, especially following Joel Matip’s departure.

The Reds currently have Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez.

News – Liverpool prepare move to finally sign £58.9million player to replace star – Report

On paper, they seem well-resourced, but while Konate has had injury problems over the last few years, Quansah is still young and needs time to develop.

Moreover, Van Dijk has entered the final year of his current contract and hasn’t extended it yet. The Dutchman has been the mainstay of Liverpool’s backline and we have seen in the past how the Merseyside club have struggled without him in the first eleven.

So, Liverpool can’t afford to lose him at the end of this season. Van Dijk has recently expressed his desire to remain at Anfield and has hinted that he wants to play at the highest level for two more years at least. Therefore, he is ready to sign on the dotted line for the Merseyside club.

He said (via The Mirror):

“At both teams (Liverpool and the Netherlands) I am still Virgil van Dijk, the big leader. And I certainly want to remain that for the next two years.”

Moreover, Spanish outlet, TDF, states that Liverpool consider Van Dijk as a legend of the club and feel the 33-year-old is an unbeatable mentor for the young players and a fundamental pillar of the dressing room.

So, Arne Slot’s side want to reach an agreement with the player as soon as possible over a new contract and are preparing to offer fresh terms to him.

Although Van Dijk is set to turn 34 next year, he still looks good physically and can play at the top level for a few more years, hence it would definitely be the right decision to keep hold of him beyond this season. What do you think?