£67,000 a week star returns, will be in action for Liverpool against Nottingham – Report

Liverpool were dealt with a harsh blow yesterday when it emerged that talented youngster Harvey Elliott had broken his foot and will be out of action for a couple of months.

However, as one injured player leaves for treatment, one is set to make a return to the first-team squad.

News – Report – Liverpool’s £40million+ bid will be accepted for £50million star

As per Football Insider, Curtis Jones is set to return to action for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. A case can even be made for him to start depending on Alexis Mac Allister’s situation.

The South American maestro suffered an injury scare on international duty with Argentina and played only 21 minutes in their recent World Cup qualification defeat against Colombia. He is set to have a long journey back to Liverpool.

With the Champions League on the horizon, there is no point risking the 25-year-old against Nottingham Forest. That is one thing but the question is if Curtis Jones will be ready to start for Liverpool straight away after an injury break.

The other option for Arne Slot could be to use Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch in a midfield pairing and give the latter more freedom to roam. This could suit the Dutchman’s profile and he can continue an incredible start to the season.

Curtis Jones is very talented and has been an integral member off the bench under Jurgen Klopp in the past few seasons.

The youngster, who earns around £67,000 a week, deserves to get a chance under Arne Slot and Harvey Elliot’s injury helps him in this regard.

Should Jones start against Nottingham Forest, it would be a glorious opportunity for him to showcase his abilities and make a case for him to be a permanent fixture going forward. Let’s wait and see how it goes.