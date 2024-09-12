Report – Liverpool made double move to sign £199.5million stars

As is the case with Liverpool almost always, news about their transfer targets only comes after a transfer window concludes.

During the summer transfer window, it looked like the Reds were extremely quiet in the market but they seem to have made big moves behind the scenes.

News – £67,000 a week star returns, will be in action for Liverpool against Nottingham – Report

Liverpool made two signings this summer – Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa. The former will spend the rest of the season with Valencia whilst the latter is already at Anfield and will be hoping to make his debut this weekend.

It has now emerged as per Spanish source, Fichajes, that Liverpool made a sensational move to sign Real Madrid duo Rodrygo and Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer just gone by. The two players are superstars in their own right with Los Blancos.

Tchouameni has been a long-term transfer target for Liverpool for many seasons now. The club tried actively for him from Monaco in 2022 but the player chose to join Real Madrid. Journalist Fabrizio Romano recently acknowledged the same but revealed that the player intends to stay with the Spanish giants.

The French defensive midfielder has been valued at around £73.5m while the Brazilian winger is valued at around £126m, so combined sum of £199.5 in transfer fees would have been needed to secure the duo this summer.

Sport revealed the Reds moved in with an offer worth £101m for Rodrygo but Madrid were not prepared to offload him for anything less than £126m.

Had Liverpool managed to sign the duo this summer, it would have been a blockbuster summer for Arne Slot. However, the Dutch coach made only one addition to the squad. This hasn’t deterred the team from getting off to a flying start.

Real Madrid are unlikely to sell players. It remains to be seen if Liverpool manage to sign Tchouameni or Rodrygo in the coming transfer windows. Let’s wait and see how things go.