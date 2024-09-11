Report – Liverpool’s £40million+ bid will be accepted for £50million star

Liverpool bolstered the flanks by signing Federico Chiesa from Juventus late in the summer window.

However, with Mohamed Salah’s long-term future currently uncertain at Anfield, the Reds are seemingly planning to lure a new right-winger as a potential replacement for the Egyptian.

News – Liverpool have to agree £68m fee to finally sign player who wants Reds move

Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo has started to emerge as a serious option and Liverpool are already making early plans to acquire his service with the player ready to move to Anfield.

Now, Football Insider states that Mbeumo will enter the final year of his current deal next summer and Brentford will accept a fee of more than £40m for him if Liverpool table the offer at the end of this season.

The Bees initially wanted £50m for their star man but are now willing to lower their valuation if they fail to persuade him to sign a new deal over the coming months. It has been reported that Mbeumo is in no rush to sign an extension yet.

FI claim the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa have also registered their interest in hiring Mbeumo, while Nottingham Forest attempted to acquire his service this summer.

Should Liverpool sign Bryan Mbeumo?

Salah has entered the final year of his current deal, so speculation surrounding his future continues to emerge but it has been reported that the Merseyside club are willing to offer him a fresh deal soon.

However, with the forward set to turn 33 next year, it might be the right decision to start thinking about the long-term future and sign a new young right-winger in the form of Mbeumo.

The Cameroonian has showcased his qualities in the Premier League and enjoyed a promising start to this season as well, scoring three goals in as many games. Last term, he directly contributed in 15 goals in 22 PL starts.

He is a natural right-winger but is also capable of playing in the center-forward position. The 25-year-old is currently at the right stage of his career to take the next step, hence he could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

Have your say – Should Liverpool spend £40million+ for Bryan Mbeumo?