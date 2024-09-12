Euro club lines up move to sign £350,000 a week Liverpool star – Can agree huge deal

Liverpool are currently at risk of losing Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk for free next summer as they have entered the final year of their respective contracts.

It is a bit strange that the Reds have allowed this situation to happen, considering the importance those three players hold in their starting eleven.

However, Liverpool are said to be keen on tying all of them down into a new contract before the January window as at that time, they will be free to agree on pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs if the situation remains the same.

Now, Spanish outlet, TDF, states that PSG are following Salah’s situation closely and given the Ligue 1 giants love signing big stars, they are lining up a swoop to hire him if he doesn’t prolong his stay with the Reds.

The report says Juventus are also in this race as they are planning to sign a big star that they lack in their squad at the moment.

However, Salah already earns around £350,000-a-week (£18.2m-a-year) and he would demand a salary hike to make a potential move next summer.

The Bianconeri do not have the financial muscle to acquire his service. Therefore, PSG are the main threat and a viable destination for him as they are a very rich side and have recently got net £63m-a-year salary of Kylian Mbappe off their books.

Following Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid, Ousmane Dembele has become their highest-paid player – who currently earns £17m-per-year. So, the French giants can afford to agree a huge deal to lure the Anfield star by matching his demands next year.

Moving to PSG from Liverpool would allow Salah to continue to feature in the Champions League and stay in the lime light, unlike a move to Saudi Arabia.

He is still the talismanic figure for Liverpool and still one of the best players in the world at the moment. Therefore, allowing him to leave would create a huge void in Arne Slot’s squad and it would be extremely difficult to fill it.

Hence, the Merseyside club would be better off keeping hold of the Egyptian by tying him down to a new contract. What do you think?