Report – Liverpool ‘lining up’ deal to sign £25million star and have advantage

It has been two seasons now and Liverpool are yet to find a new central defender in the market.

The emergence of Jarrel Quansah has softened the blow a little bit but there is only so much that Arne Slot can do with the options he has.

News – Report – Liverpool made double move to sign £199.5million stars

Even in the summer just gone by, the club did not make any major moves to sign a new center-back. One player they have been linked with since and a player they are said to have an advantage in the race for is £25m star, Jonathan Tah.

Now, as per Sport Bild [image attached], Liverpool are ‘lining up’ a deal to sign Jonathan Tah next summer with the German star expected to leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of his current contract with the club.

Tah was continually linked with an exit from the Bundesliga side throughout the summer with Barcelona and Bayern mentioned as interested clubs but could now consider a move to Liverpool as they play in the Premier League.

Should Liverpool sign Jonathan Tah?

The 28-year-old is an experienced defender who has been a regular for his club and country for quite some time now.

With Virgil van Dijk ageing and his contract expiring at the end of this season, Tah could be the perfect replacement in the short-term.

Tah alongside Ibrahima Konate could be similar to how he plays alongside Rudiger for his country and this signing is a no-brainer for Liverpool. The only thing is that there will be intense competition for his signature.

It’s now up to Michael Edwards and if required, Arne Slot, to convince the player that Anfield is his next destination.

The talented German would be a smart coup from the club and let’s see if they get this deal done next summer.