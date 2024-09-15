Liverpool held talks over deal to sign £42.7million player – Report

Liverpool need a long term replacement for veteran skipper, Virgil van Dijk, even they are able to agree a new deal with him.

In the summer, the Reds allowed Joel Matip to leave for free and sold Sepp van den Berg to Brentford and did not sign anyone to strengthen the central defense at Anfield.

Liverpool were linked with a number of center halves and the latest reports indicate they even wanted to lure Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich. However, the Anfield side did not push for his signing for one main reason.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Merseysiders opted to snub a move for the Dutchman after realizing that he does not have a good relationship with Virgil van Dijk.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool held initial talks over a deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt but in the end, he left Bayern Munich to re-join Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The Red Devils agreed a deal worth £42.7million to lure the defender from the Bavarians.

Van Dijk is the captain of the Netherlands international team and under his leadership, De Ligt did not even make a single appearance at the European Championships in Germany. He warmed the bench in all six fixtures.

However, during the most recent international break, the former Ajax skipper did feature in both the Nations League games for his country.

The 25-year-old is a talented center back, he won league titles in the Netherlands, Italy and Germany before moving to England.

Before the break, De Ligt had a poor outing against Liverpool, who defeated Man United 3-0 in their own backyard. However, yesterday, the defender scored his first goal and also kept a clean sheet to help United win 3-0 against Southampton.

