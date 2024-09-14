Report – Liverpool submitted £77.7million offer to sign German international

Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the season against Nottingham Forest, who were able to get their first win at Anfield after more than five decades.

The defeat should be an eye opener for the Reds, moreover, the setback once again reminds us of the lack of investment done by our owners to reinforce the squad.

In the first four games of the season, Slot has only used players managed by Klopp and the only new signing, Federico Chiesa, was not even part of the squad today.

Liverpool have been linked with big money moves for several top players this year and one of them is German international, Florian Wirtz.

As per Spanish edition of Deutsche Welle (news image provided below) Wirtz and Xavi Simons have been pointed out as two players who know the art of being happy on the football field and are not distracted by other things.

DW claim that the Bayer Leverkusen and the RB Leipzig attackers had multiple lucrative offers on the table this year but they decided to stay put as they enjoy football at the current clubs.

The German media outlet have cited a report from Kicker and stated that early in 2024, Liverpool submitted a huge offer worth £77.7million (92 million euros) to sign Florian Wirtz. Moreover, in Germany, Bayern Munich tried their luck, but the Kaiser preferred to stay with the Bundesliga champions.

The 21-year-old is entering a new phase of his career and is faced with the ‘challenge of continuing to transmit happiness’. The question raised is how long can he stay happy at his current club and not be tempted by hefty proposals?

Wirtz proved to be world class under Xabi Alonso and directly contributed in 38 goals for Leverkusen, who went the entire domestic campaign unbeaten last term.

This season, the youngster, who netted 2 goals at the European Championships for Germany, has so far scored 3 goals in as many league games for Bayer and was on target in the victory over Hoffenheim early in the day.

The former Koln attacker mainly features in the No.10 role behind the striker and the position is occupied by Szoboszlai at Anfield. The Hungary captain had an inconsistent last season and after a solid start this term, he was average against Forest today.

In your view, should Liverpool once again make an effort to sign Florian Wirtz?