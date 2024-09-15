Report – Liverpool plot move to sign £51million La Liga star

Liverpool are reportedly expected to agree a new deal with Dutch international and captain, Virgil van Dijk.

However, the veteran will turn 34 next year and therefore, the Reds already have eyes on signing a long term replacement.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Loic Bade from La Liga side, Sevilla, to replace Van Dijk at Anfield.

According to an exclusive story covered by Caught Offside, the Reds will scout the French defender this season with an eye to hire him next year. He is one of the candidates to replace the Dutch skipper, who has been world class for the Merseysiders since joining them in 2018.

Last season, the former Lens center half made 27 appearances in the La Liga for Sevilla and helped them keep 7 clean sheets. Earlier this month, the Andalusian club agreed a contract extension with the player until 2029.

The news source have mentioned that the 24-year-old center back has a release clause of over £42million (50 million euros) in his contract.

In contrast, reports in Spain have indicated that the termination clause in the deal of Bade is worth £51million (60 million euros) and Liverpool are determined to sign him.

In the summer, he was key member of the French national side that won the silver medal at the Olympics. He scored a goal and helped the team keep four clean sheets in Paris.

France have a number of top quality defenders and therefore, thus far, he has not been able to earn a place in Deschamps’ squad. Moving to massive club like Liverpool can help him get a call from the Les Bleus.