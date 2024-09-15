Liverpool line up shock move, can agree contract in winter to sign £676,000 a year player – Report

In six decades, there has not been a single direct transfer between Liverpool and arch rivals, Manchester United, and only a few players in the history have featured for both the English giants.

The Anfield faithful were shocked when boyhood Liverpool star, Michael Owen, decided to join the Red Devils well over a decade ago.

Therefore, it is shocking that the Merseysiders are now lining up a move for a midfielder, who started his career and spent 16 years at Manchester United.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have joined Newcastle and Spurs in the race to hire the services of Angel Gomes, whose current contract with Lille will expire in the summer next year.

In the winter transfer window, the 24-year-old midfielder will be able to hold talks with the Premier League sides, who can reach a pre-agreement contract to sign him on a Bosman in 2025.

Gomes is a versatile talent, who can be deployed anywhere in the center of the park, but he could only make a couple of senior PL appearances for United before leaving the club four years ago.

Last season, he started in 29 league games for the Ligue 1 side and provided eight assists. In the recently concluded international break, he made his debut for England.

He featured as an attacking midfielder against Ireland and as a deep lying midfielder against Finland. The Three Lions won both the contests with the same score-line 2-0.

Liverpool do have multiple creative midfielders in the squad but they do need a proper No.6, and in all fairness, Angel Gomes, who earns around, £676,000 a year, is not a natural DM.

Nevertheless, do you think the Reds should agree a deal to sign him on a Bosman?