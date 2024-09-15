Report – Liverpool expected to move in for signing after drop in £75m asking fee

Liverpool were heavily linked with England international and Crystal Palace star, Marc Guehi, throughout the summer transfer window.

However, the Three Lions center half ended up staying with the Eagles and is wearing the captain’s armband this season.

According to Football Insider, apart from Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United have been interested in luring Guehi and the transfer saga could return to the lime light next summer.

The 24-year-old center back started his career with the Blues, but the news source have mentioned that he would turn down the chance to return to Stamford Bridge as he expects favorable offers to arrive from elsewhere.

The Magpies tried hard to sign him in the summer but never met the asking fee of £75m.

FI claim Liverpool are expected to move in to finally sign Guehi after the price will drop next summer, as he will enter the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

The Anfield side have been in search of a left sided center half for a very long time and target the Three Lions defender to eventually replace Virgil van Dijk at the club.

Under his captaincy, Crystal Palace are winless in the Premier League this term and have only earned two points in four fixtures thus far.

The 18-capped star was a key member of the England side that reached the final of the European Championships in Germany. Moreover, he featured in both the games during the recent international break and helped his nation keep clean sheets.

In your opinion, is Marc Guehi good enough to replace Van Dijk at Liverpool?