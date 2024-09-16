£67.5million Liverpool star has ‘closed’ deal to sign for Madrid – Report

With every passing day, speculation surrounding the futures of three of Liverpool’s key stars, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, have continued to grow in recent times as they have entered the final years of their respective contracts.

As long the Reds leave the situation like this, the rumors won’t die down and they must tie all three of them down to a new contract as soon as possible as the trio have been the main pillar of their success in recent years.

Last week, we covered a story via Catalan source, Sport, stating that Trent has thus far refused to sign an extension with the Reds. The latest update coming from Spain is even more terrifying for the Merseysiders.

As per an exclusive report published by TDF, Real Madrid have accelerated their efforts to sign Alexander-Arnold by taking advantage of his current situation at Liverpool and have already ‘closed’ a deal with the player to lure him for free.

The report says the 25-year-old has decided not to continue at his boyhood club following the departure of Jurgen Klopp so it seems the Merseyside club are on the verge of losing one of their star players.

Alexander-Arnold, who was valued at around £67.5m by Liverpool this summer, is a unique player and Madrid are well aware of the fact that a player like him can make the difference.

Although he has been criticized for his defensive frailties and somewhat that is correct, his qualities with possession and ability to create opportunities from the deep are second to none.

The defender’s prime years are still ahead of him hence if Liverpool eventually lose him at this stage of his career especially for free, then that would be a huge blow for them and they are to blame for it, given they have allowed this situation to occur.

Liverpool have Conor Bradley at their disposal as Alexander-Arnold’s deputy. Still, he isn’t at the Englishman’s level and it would be very difficult to replace him should he eventually leave the club to join Real Madrid.