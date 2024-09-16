Report – Liverpool prepared to secure signing of £42.2million forward

Liverpool have a well-resourced attacking department as they have already got Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota at their disposal.

Moreover, they also have Darwin Nunez but he has found it difficult to flourish in his career at Anfield after becoming the club’s record signing back in 2022.

News – Trent Alexander-Arnold star has ‘closed’ deal to sign for Madrid – Report

He is now in his third season at Merseyside and has lost his place in the starting eleven under Arne Slot this term. So, if he can’t turn things around over the coming months, then Liverpool might and perhaps should think about letting him leave.

It appears the Reds have already started exploring the market to hire a new attacker next year.

Spanish outlet, Fichajes, states that Liverpool have earmarked Borussia Dortmund star, Karim Adeyemi as a serious target to reinforce the frontline and are prepared to fight and secure his signature in 2025.

The German international’s ambition is to win big silverware hence he could be open to leaving Signal Iduna Park for the Premier League.

In the summer transfer window, Juventus were keen on signing Adeyemi and even agreed on personal terms with him but couldn’t afford to match Dortmund’s £42.2m[£50m] valuation.

The report says that apart from Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United are also in this race and are determined to lure the forward..

The 22-year-old has directly contributed four goals in as many games this season. At the weekend, he scored twice and registered an assist against Heidenheim in the Bundesliga.

The youngster likes to be deployed on the flanks but is also capable of playing in the number nine position if needed.

Have your say – should Liverpool spend £42.2m to purchase Adeyemi?