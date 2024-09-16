Liverpool tipped to agree signing of “nuisance” £50million star

Mohamed Salah has been the undisputed starter for Liverpool in the right-wing position over the last few years but he has entered the final year of his current deal and is past his prime.

So, the Reds are currently at risk of losing him for free next year and if they eventually fail to keep hold of him then Arne Slot will have to find a solution to replace the Egyptian in 2025.

Now, speaking to a fan on talkSPORT, Tony Cascarino has tipped Liverpool to agree on a deal to sign Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo as a potential replacement for Salah.

The former striker has talked about multiple reasons that Slot’s side should consider luring Mbeumo. He said:

“I remember saying to you about if Mo Salah left, Mbeumo would be the one I would have gone after. He’s got so much about him, he’s got goals, he’s got durability. He’s just a nuisance every time he plays.”

Brentford primarily wanted £50m to let the Cameroonian leave the club but considering he will enter the final year of his current contract next summer, the Bees could lower their asking price and accept a fee of more than £40m if he doesn’t sign an extension over the coming months.

Mbeumo is a right-winger but is also comfortable playing in the center-forward position. He has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in 22 starts last term. Now, he has scored three goals in four league appearances this season.

The African turned 25 last month and his prime years are still ahead of him, therefore he could be a great acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

