Unlike the Premier League season which is four games old, La Liga has already seen five games fly by with Barcelona sitting top of the table with five wins from five games.

On the other hand, Valencia are at the other end of the table.

It’s worth noting that Liverpool have a player who is playing at the Mestalla this season, their summer signing Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Reds spent £29million to lure the talented young goalkeeper and he will officially move to Anfield next year.

Unfortunately, the Euro 2024 star has not had the best of starts since securing his high-profile transfer to the Reds.

Valencia have suffered four losses and managed one draw in five league games so far this season. Last night, the Los Che lost to Atletico Madrid 3-0.

With three goals scored and 10 goals conceded, Valencia need to find a way to arrest the sinking ship or else, things could get really ugly. Sporting director Javier Solis has admitted that he expects things to change considering that it is almost the same crop as last year.

“We have not started as we expected because they are practically the same players from last season, and who at times excited us about Europe”

Valencia failing to perform this season isn’t down to Mamardashvili’s incompetence. The talented Georgian shot-stopper has faced a high volume of shots on target, thereby resulting in him conceding goals.

Liverpool fans must not read too much into the 23-year-old’s stats for Valencia. His ability as a shot-stopper remains very high and should he play for a better structured team, these numbers will drastically improve.

If Valencia were to turn this around in the coming weeks, it might take something really special from their top class goal keeper and they must also improve in the offense.

It remains to be seen if Giorgi Mamardashvili can inspire his team with some heroics or join Liverpool after a season of relegation with Valencia.