4-2-3-1 – Liverpool predicted XI vs AC Milan with Federico Chiesa

Liverpool started the campaign with three consecutive victories in the Premier League and without conceding any goal.

However, Liverpool will kick start their Champions League campaign against AC Milan at San Siro tonight off the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat versus Nottingham Forest in the league.

News – £29million Liverpool signing continues to suffer

The manner of the defeat was really concerning for the Reds as they couldn’t create many chances and several of their key stars were out of touch in that encounter.

So, Arne Slot could make multiple changes to his starting eleven for tonight’s game. The only injury absentee for Liverpool for this encounter is Harvey Elliott – who has been ruled out until next month.

There is no doubt that Alisson will continue in goal and Kelleher will remain on the bench. In front of the Brazilian, the usual back-four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson should start.

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have been the preferred midfield partnership for Slot and the Dutch boss is unlikely to make any changes there, but Curtis Jones could start ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai in the number ten position for the Reds.

The Hungarian has been Slot’s preferred option in the attacking midfield role but he had a terrible outing in the last game and rotation is needed to keep everyone fresh amid this busy run of fixtures. So, Jones could get the nod tonight.

Mohamed Salah was poor this weekend, while Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota weren’t at their best either, hence the trio need a rest to recharge.

Therefore, Federico Chiesa could replace Salah on the right, while Cody Gakpo could start on the opposite side with Darwin Nunez leading the line for the Merseyside club.

Predicted Liverpool lineup vs AC Milan